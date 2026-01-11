Columbus Adds Forward Matthew Horan

Published on January 11, 2026

Columbus River Dragons News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has signed forward Matthew Horan to a Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Horan, a 24-year-old forward from Methuen, Massachussetts, turns pro following 68 combined collegiate games with Franklin Pierce College and Rivier University. Horan had 48 points (19G, 29A) with Franklin Pierce to begin his college hockey career, while he most recently appeared in 12 contests with Rivier University this past season.

Columbus returns to action this afternoon, when the club takes on the Athens Rock Lobsters at 4:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on the River Dragons YouTube Channel! Click HERE to watch.







