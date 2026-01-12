River Dragons Shut Down by the Rock Lobsters, 6-0

ATHENS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters, 6-0, on Sunday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.

Trevor Babin started in goal for the River Dragons, while Carter McPhail manned the crease for the Rock Lobsters.

In the first period, while attempting to slide side-to-side to make a save, Columbus goaltender Trevor Babin struck his head on the outside of the post, forcing him out of the game. Tyler Roy entered the contest, making one save on one shot through 1:21 of game action before Babin returned.

Despite a spirited effort from the Dragons and 30 combined shots between the two clubs in the first period, neither team found the back of the net.

Despite finishing the first period between the pipes for Columbus, Babin's afternoon was done after 20 minutes of play. Tyler Roy, who had been pulled the night before and had already played less than 90 seconds in relief, returned to the net.

Athens broke the game open in the second period, receiving goals from Gleb Bandurkin, Danill Glukharyov, Brandon Walker, Malik Johnson, and Jesse Lowell.

In the third period, Lucas Texmo fought Kyle Pow, and Malik Johnson squared off against Joel Texmo. The kerfuffle resulted in a five-minute major power play for the River Dragons, which they were unable to convert. Filip Virgili added one more for Athens before the game was complete.

Tyler Roy took the loss for the River Dragons, while Trevor Babin, who started the game, made 12 saves on 12 shots before exiting. In the win for Athens, Carter McPhail earned the shutout.

Columbus will be back in action on Friday and Saturday night, taking on the Indiana Sentinels on the road. Watch all of the action on our YouTube channel!

The River Dragons return home on Friday, January 23, at 7:35 p.m. for the first of four consecutive games on home ice.







