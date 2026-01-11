Clawdius' Birthday Party Game Comes to Akins Ford Arena

The Athens Rock Lobsters are rolling out one of the most entertaining and family-focused nights of the season as Clawdius' Birthday Party Game takes over Akins Ford Arena on Saturday, January 24th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM.

This inaugural birthday celebration honors the larger-than-life personality that has quickly become a fan favorite throughout Northeast Georgia, Clawdius. From the moment doors open to the final horn, fans can expect a night packed with high-energy hockey, interactive moments, and mascot-led fun designed for fans of all ages.

A Family-Friendly Night Built Around Fun

Clawdius' Birthday Party Game is designed as a true family-friendly experience. Throughout the night, Clawdius will be joined by several of his mascot friends, creating an atmosphere filled with playful antics, in-game appearances, and surprise moments that extend far beyond the ice.

While the Rock Lobsters battle it out on the rink, mascots will bring additional entertainment to the concourse and seating bowl, making this game especially memorable for younger fans and families attending their first hockey game.

First-Ever Clawdius Bobblehead Giveaway

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a historic giveaway. The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a Clawdius Bobblehead, presented by Hardman Enterprises. This marks the first-ever mascot bobblehead in Athens Rock Lobsters history, making it a true collector's item and a milestone moment for the organization.

With limited quantities available, early arrival is strongly recommended for fans hoping to add this exclusive piece to their Rock Lobsters collection.

Pre-Game Party and Early Arrival Encouraged

The celebration begins before puck drop with a pre-game party on the Akins Ford Arena Plaza, special merchandise, and of course Clawdius and all his buddies hanging outside Gate One. Fans are encouraged to get to Akins Ford Arena early to enjoy the festivities, take photos with Clawdius and his mascot friends, and secure their bobblehead before supplies run out.

Once the game begins, the birthday theme will carry throughout the night with special in-game elements, mascot interactions, and moments designed to keep the energy high from start to finish.

A Night You Won't Want to Miss

Clawdius' Birthday Party Game is more than just another home game; it is a full-scale celebration of community, family, and the fun side of hockey that has helped define the Athens Rock Lobsters experience.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, plan to arrive ahead of game time, and be part of a night that blends competitive hockey with unforgettable entertainment. Celebrate with Clawdius, cheer on the Rock Lobsters, and take home a piece of team history on January 24th at Akins Ford Arena.







