Lobsters Down Monroe on St. Patrick's Day

Published on March 18, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 7-2 on St. Patrick's Day Tuesday night in Akins Ford Arena.

The Rock Lobsters got off to a 2-0 start with a pair of power-play goals from two veteran players; Eric Neiley scored just minutes into his return from the Macon Mayhem, while Garrett Milan needed just a touch on a Gus Ford pass to the post.

Neiley doubled his tally when Dustin Perillat found him in acres of space, rounding around Tyler Masternak to make it 3-0 at 15:30 of the first period.

Exactly three minutes later, Joe Colatarci's shot found a path into the Monroe net for his second goal of the year.

The Snakes turned to Chris Branch, pulling Masternak from the crease with less than two minutes to go in the first.

Monroe looked a new team in the second period after Athens took a 4-0 lead down the tunnel for the first intermission. Andrew Bellant scratched one back on the power play in the opening minutes of the middle 20.

Bliss turned into disappointment Kadin Ilott after his potential first professional goal was waved off for goaltender interference after video review.

The four-goal lead was restored before the second break, with Luke Croucher faking a slapper and firing a wrist shot past Branch.

Athens piled it on in the third, starting with a power-play goal from Carter Shinkaruk at 7:31.

Green-colored hats made their way down to the ice as Eric Neiley fired in his third of the night to secure his first hat trick as a Lobster.

Chaos ensued at the 17:06 mark of the third period, when more than 100 penalty minutes were logged with fights and unsportsmanlike conducts. On an ensuing power play, Jared Christy struck one back for the Snakes before they fell 7-2 at the final horn.

The Rock Lobsters (32-8-7-0, 110 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for Stick It To Cancer Night on Saturday, March 21. Puck drops at 4:05 between the Lobsters and the Columbus River Dragons.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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