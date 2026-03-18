Series Preview: Home and Away

Published on March 18, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have another busy week with their fourth three-in-three in five weeks as they visit the Indiana Sentinels and host the Topeka Scarecrows. The game against Indiana is a makeup from a postponed January contest.

The Prowlers visited Binghamton and Watertown during a three-game set last weekend. On Friday against the Black Bears, Scott Ramaekers and Gehrett Sargis scored 1:43 apart in the second period and it was all the offense their team needed. Dominik Tmej pitched a 26-save shutout and his team won 4-0. The next night in the Wolves' den, the Prowlers built a 4-1 lead late in the second period but that advantage evaporated and the game went to a shootout. Port Huron went 3-3 in the skills competition with goals from Brett Lockhart, Luke James and Austin Fetterly to officially clinch its playoff spot. The Prowlers scored five times in the third period on Sunday to blast Watertown 7-1 behind Blake Anderson's six-point game. Port Huron is second in the Empire at 31-15-1 with 89 points.

The Sentinels hosted the Scarecrows for three games last weekend. On Friday, Topeka built a 3-1 lead early in the second and stayed a step ahead to hang on for a 4-3 win. The middle game was tied 1-1 heading into the third. Indiana got a goal from Cole Ouellette and two from Dalton Anderson within the first six minutes of the final frame to blow it open in an eventual 5-2 victory. The rubber match on Sunday wasn't close. Jacob Gagnon and Trevor Grasby chipped in two goals and an assist apiece as the Scarecrows re-took third place in the Empire Division with a 6-1 beatdown. Topeka is 26-18-3 with 75 points and its magic number to clinch the playoffs is 11. The Sentinels are already eliminated from playoff contention at 11-31-4 with 35 points and last in the Empire.

SEASON SERIES

PORT HURON LEADS 10-4

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 2

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 3

Dec. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 2

Dec. 31 @ Indiana: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 2 (OT)

Jan. 2 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3 (OT)

Jan. 3 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

Jan. 24 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

Feb. 27 @ Indiana: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 0

Feb. 28 @ Indiana: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 1

Mar. 1 @ Indiana: Sentinels 3, Prowlers 2

Mar. 6 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 0

Mar. 7 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 2

PORT HURON LEADS 6-2

Oct. 24 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 3, Scarecrows 0

Oct. 25 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Scarecrows 3

Nov. 28 @ Topeka: Prowlers 5, Scarecrows 1

Nov. 29 @ Topeka: Scarecrows 5, Prowlers 1

Nov. 30 @ Topeka: Scarecrows 2, Prowlers 1

Feb. 19 @ Topeka: Prowlers 3, Scarecrows 2 (SO)

Feb. 20 @ Topeka: Prowlers 3, Scarecrows 2

Feb. 21 @ Topeka: Prowlers 4, Scarecrows 1

LAST MEETINGS

The Prowlers got three goals on eight shots in the first period and cruised the rest of the way to a 5-2 win over the Sentinels. Port Huron took four out of five games in a row the games played over two weekends.

Reid Cooper made 41 saves to hold Topeka at bay as his team completed a three-game road sweep with a 4-1 victory. It put the Prowlers ahead in the Empire Division standings by eight points after the teams went into the weekend tied.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reggie Millette (F) - One of Port Huron's top offensive weapons will be back in the lineup this week. His last 8 games have been against either Indiana or Topeka.

Sentinels - Cooper Olson (G) - In each of the last two weekends, a collegiate signing has started a game against Port Huron and both times they were chased before the end of the second period. Can Olson survive 60 minutes and give his team a chance if he starts?

Scarecrows - Steven Klinck (F) - Another former Wolves star traded to Topeka this season, Klinck leads the Scarecrows with 31 goals and 65 points. Only three of those goals and eight of those points have come with Topeka, however.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers can clinch home ice advantage if they get all nine possible points this week and the Blue Ridge Bobcats get three or fewer against Baton Rouge ... Seth Bacon and Zachary Ross (IND) lead the Sentinels in +/- with a +3. They have played a combined 5 games for Indiana this season ... The Scarecrows have gotten 17 of their 26 wins this season away from home ... After this weekend, the Prowlers will have played either Indiana or Topeka in 11 of their last 14 games

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Mar. 18, 6:30 P.M. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Columbus, IN)

Mar. 19, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Mar. 20, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Friday is Scout Night and Saturday is Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night and there will be postgame specialty jersey auctions both nights! Get your tickets at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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