FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, January 11, 2026. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Crustaceans Ace the Columbus Quiz on Report Card Day

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - A five-goal second period fueled the Athens Rock Lobsters' 6-0 defeat of the Columbus River Dragons on Report Card Day Sunday afternoon.

A brilliant goaltender battle was the story of the first period, with Carter McPhail stopping 13 shots for Athens and Trevor Babin making 17 saves for the River Dragons; however, after sustaining an injury in the first period, Babin would not reemerge from the tunnel for the middle frame and Tyler Roy would fill in.

The Rock Lobsters would rain on Roy in the second period with a pair of Russians scoring 28 seconds apart. Gleb Bandurkin broke the deadlock with a put-back at 3:29, while Daniil Glukharyov gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at 3:57.

His second five-hole goal of the weekend, Brandon Walker notched another at 11:08 for what was also his second professional goal of his career.

The wait for Malik Johnson's first goal back with Athens would end at 12:35, passing into an open net after a perfect setup from Garrett Milan.

A five-goal frame was polished off by Jesse Lowell with milliseconds left on the power play, catching Roy out by a shot that was snapped through into the nylon.

Columbus had a chance to ruin McPhail's night with five minutes of power play time after the game misconduct given to Kyle Pow, but the only goal in the third period belonged to Filip Virgili on the shorthand.

McPhail handed Columbus its first shutout loss of the season, last putting up the goose egg on March 29, 2025 against the no-longer-existing HC Venom. The Athens netminder now leads the FPHL in shutouts with three.

The Rock Lobsters (20-4-5-0, 70 pts), now back atop the Continental Division, return to the Florence Center to take on the Pee Dee IceCats Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:15 p.m.

RIVER DRAGONS SHUT DOWN BY THE ROCK LOBSTERS, 6-0

By Liam Gotimer

Athens, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters, 6-0, on Sunday afternoon at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia.

Trevor Babin started in goal for the River Dragons, while Carter McPhail manned the crease for the Rock Lobsters.

In the first period, while attempting to slide side-to-side to make a save, Columbus goaltender Trevor Babin struck his head on the outside of the post, forcing him out of the game. Tyler Roy entered the contest, making one save on one shot through 1:21 of game action before Babin returned.

Despite a spirited effort from the Dragons and 30 combined shots between the two clubs in the first period, neither team found the back of the net.

Despite finishing the first period between the pipes for Columbus, Babin's afternoon was done after 20 minutes of play. Tyler Roy, who had been pulled the night before and had already played less than 90 seconds in relief, returned to the net.

Athens broke the game open in the second period, receiving goals from Gleb Bandurkin, Danill Glukharyov, Brandon Walker, Malik Johnson, and Jesse Lowell.

In the third period, Lucas Texmo fought Kyle Pow, and Malik Johnson squared off against Joel Texmo. The kerfuffle resulted in a five-minute major power play for the River Dragons, which they were unable to convert.

Tyler Roy took the loss for the River Dragons, while Trevor Babin, who started the game, made 12 saves on 12 shots before exiting. In the win for Athens, Carter McPhail earned the shutout.

Columbus will be back in action on Friday and Saturday night, taking on the Indiana Sentinels on the road. Watch all of the action on our YouTube channel.

The River Dragons return home on Friday, January 23, at 7:35 p.m. for the first of four consecutive games on home ice.







