Season Ticket Renewals Start this Friday

Published on February 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Season Ticket Holders, the time has arrived-it's your opportunity to renew your season tickets for the 2026-2027 season. Please note, this is exclusively for renewals; new season ticket holders will begin purchasing starting with the home game on April 3rd. We kindly ask you to print out the renewal form and bring it with you to the game beginning this Friday. If you prefer not to do this in advance, no problem-there will be plenty of copies available for you to fill out during the games starting this Friday, February 6th.

We also want to inform you of some updates to the seating map. The "center ice" sections 106-111 and 121-126 are now designated as P1 and P2 only, with no P3 seats. P1 seats are the first four rows on the ice, which are padded, while the remaining "center ice" seats are now P2 pricing. P3 "end zone" seats are available in sections 100, 104, 105, 112, and 115-120 within the first nine rows. Additionally, we've introduced a P4 section, which corresponds to the same sections as P3 but starts at row 10 and above.

If you renew your season tickets by the April 3rd home game, you'll receive a free mini stick or puck of your choice, along with a complimentary "bring a buddy" coupon valid for any regular season game in April. Plus, your name will be entered into a raffle to win a signed 2025-2026 team jersey and have the chance to drop the puck on fan appreciation night, April 11th!

Starting this Friday, you can summit your order forms at our new season ticket concourse table, located just below the Coors Light sign in the main concourse. Please note, we are unable to answer questions online at this time, but our representatives will be available to assist you at the remaining home games.

Thank you for your continued support. Remember to renew early to secure your same seats and receive your free gifts! GO SCARECROWS!







