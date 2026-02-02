Players to Watch as Hat Tricks Chase Final Playoff Spot

Published on February 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







With the fourth and final playoff spot still up for grabs, the Danbury Hat Tricks sit fifth in the Empire Division at 11-19-3-3 with 42 points, nine behind the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

They have 20 games left in their 56-game schedule, all against division opponents: Watertown Wolves, Indiana Sentinels, Binghamton Black Bears, Blue Ridge Bobcats and Port Huron Prowlers. After being swept by the Bobcats this past weekend, the urgency to string wins together is at its highest this season.

To earn wins in division games down the stretch, Danbury's top players will need to perform.

Noah Robinson | F

Robinson has been one of the Hat Tricks' most consistent producers in his second season in Danbury. He has been able to spend much of the season near the top of the Hat Tricks' scoring stats by being hard on pucks and putting himself in position to score.

"It's more just trusting your teammates. I've been fortunate to play with Bellefeuille; he's really good at doing the little things and getting me the puck, so it's more a team effort," Robinson said. "I just got to keep doing what I'm doing and stick to the details, and just trusting the things that got me here."

In 34 games this season, Robinson leads Danbury with 29 points, including 20 assists and nine goals. In his last five games, the Ontario native has recorded only two assists, both on Jan. 24 against the Wolves.

Robinson cooled off after a hot streak from Jan. 4-10, when he had a goal and seven assists for eight points. As the regular season winds down, the Hat Tricks need him to return to that level of production to help Danbury secure wins late.

Anton Rubtsov | F

Since the Hat Tricks traded then-leading scorer Alexander Legkov to the Pee Dee IceCats on Jan. 6, the rookie has quietly stepped up as one of Danbury's top options on offense, recording seven goals and 4 assists for 11 points.

When asked how he's able to produce on offense, he kept it brief:

"Play simple," Rubtsov said.

Through 26 games this season, Rubtsov is tied for the team lead with 12 goals and has 16 assists for 28 points. In his last five games, he has three goals and two assists for five points and is coming off a seven-game scoring streak that was snapped on Jan. 24. The Hat Tricks are hoping his goal last time out against Blue Ridge is the start of another hot streak as they make a run for the playoffs.

Eli Rivers | F

Rivers joined the Hat Tricks facing big skates to fill. Acquired in the Legkov trade, he was tasked with replacing the team's top offensive player. Despite the high expectations, Rivers has exceeded them and become one of the Hat Tricks' most dangerous forwards, even while adjusting to a new group of teammates.

"The chemistry with the guys, it gets really easy to fit in with this group," Rivers said.

Through 26 games with Pee Dee, Rivers produced 0.6 points per game, recording seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. Since being dealt to Danbury, the second-year skater has raised that production, now averaging a point per game with five goals and 3 assists in eight games.

Rivers came out of the gate with the hot hand in his Hat Tricks debut, scoring an overtime winner on Jan. 9, followed by a hat trick on Jan. 10. He has cooled slightly since, tallying an assist in three-straight games.

Danbury isn't regretting the trade and welcomes a proven producer like Rivers at a crucial point in the season. His ability to be a constant threat on offense, as a new player, can give the Hat Tricks a boost when they need it.

Kadyn Fennell | D

Through January, Fennell emerged as one of Danbury's top two-way defenders, recording points in seven of the team's 10 games during the month and totaling two goals and assists for 10 points.

The stretch also included a brief move up to forward Jan. 16-17 against Port Huron, when Fennell scored a goal in the first game and had another waved off in the series finale. Now back on defense, the rookie is still contributing offensively when opportunities arise.

"We've just got to pick and choose when the right time is to use some offense. All of us got some pretty good legs, some pretty good offensive ability," Fennell said. "It's just picking and choosing when to join the rush."

In 28 games played, Fennell has three goals and 16 assists for 19 points, tied for the team lead among defencemen. In his last five games, Fennell hasn't scored, but has added five assists, including three on Jan 24 against Watertown.

The Hat Tricks will look to Fennell to generate offense from the back end and serve as a fourth forward when needed during their late-season push for the postseason.

Kyle Penton | G

Since Dec. 31 against the IceCats, Penton has started every game for Danbury except Jan. 10 against the Wolves, when he came in to replace backup goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez, who had allowed five goals.

With a calm and collected approach, the rookie goaltender has established himself as the Hat Tricks' top option, leading a goalie room that includes Gonzalez, acquired in the Legkov trade from Pee Dee, and Ayden Pierce, recently signed after starting the season at Misericordia University.

"You just take every game the same, you don't really want to change anything because then it might throw you off mentally," Penton said. "Whether you're one point away from a playoff spot or you're five points in, it's the same game."

In 24 games in 2025-26, Penton has a 6-9-0-0 record, 3.43 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Over his last five starts, the former University of Southern Maine goaltender has gone 1-3-0-1 with a .921 save percentage.

Penton will look to improve that record through the final 20 games, providing stability in net as the Hat Tricks take on Empire Division foes.

Danbury's playoff hopes hinge on solid and consistent play from Robinson, Rubtsov, Rivers, Fennell and Penton. Success for this group would mean stringing together enough division wins through the final 20 contests to move up into the fourth seed and secure a spot in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

If the Hat Tricks fall short, they risk missing the postseason altogether, and their offseason will begin early. Danbury's next game against Watertown on Feb. 6 marks the beginning of a streak that will define their playoff chances.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 6 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 7 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, to take on the Watertown Wolves.







