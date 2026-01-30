Game Preview: Blue Ridge Bobcats Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 30

January 30, 2026

Last time out

The Danbury Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to two games, defeating the Watertown Wolves 5-1 on Saturday for the weekend series sweep.

Later in the first period, three goals were scored late in the frame to open up the game. Danbury forward Jordon Kromm got on the board first, putting a shot past Wolves goaltender Matt Lenz for the 1-0 lead.

Hat Tricks forward Austan Bellefeuille made it 2-0 just three minutes later after a two-on-one rush, but Watertown wouldn't go into the first intermission scoreless, as Wolves forward Yefim Mishkin cut Danbury's lead to 2-1.

Bellefeuille's second goal of the night made it 3-1 in the second period, and forwards Maxim Maziarchuk and Kaiden Kandereka's third-period tallies made it 5-1.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

New faces chip in as Hat Tricks get timely production

Most of Danbury's offensive production recently has come from the usual group of forwards Jonny Ruiz, Noah Robinson, Anton Rubtsov and Eli Rivers, but against the Wolves on Saturday, the Hat Tricks got production from unlikely sources.

Kromm opened the scoring for Danbury on Saturday for his first goal since Jan. 9 against Watertown. Kromm has been streaky this season and has two stretches of solid production - Oct. 31-Nov. 1, when the rookie tallied four goals and an assist in two games, and Dec. 13-27, when he recorded a goal and three assists.

Primarily a playmaker this season with 15 assists, Bellefeuille scored in the first period for his first goal since Dec. 12. He added a second goal of the night in the middle frame for his first two-goal game since Oct. 31 against the Indiana Sentinels. With a playoff spot looming, now is the time for more production from Kromm, as it could be key for the Hat Tricks.

Newly signed Maziarchuk is four games into his FPHL career and has two goals and an assist for three points, just under a point per game at 0.8. At every stop in his hockey career, Maziarchuk has had more assists than goals, serving primarily as a playmaker.

The Hat Tricks will use that production in the final quarter of the season, but if Maziarchuk can raise that 0.8 to a point-per-game pace, he could become a key contributor to Danbury's offense.

Kandereka's third-period goal last time out against Watertown was the rookie forward's first point since he scored a power-play goal against the Pee Dee IceCats on Jan. 3. With seven points in 29 games, Kandereka hasn't been relied on for consistent production. But at this stage of the season, the Hat Tricks will welcome any additional offense from him as they search for a playoff spot.

Robinson, Rubtsov and Rivers remain hot, adding assists in the 5-1 win, while the added contributions from Kromm, Bellefeuille, Maziarchuk and Kandereka showed the team's scoring depth as the regular season winds down.

Hat Tricks avoid late series stumble

In the last series against the Wolves on Jan. 9-10, Danbury opened the weekend with a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory, highlighted by Ruiz's 200th career goal and River's overtime winner in his Hat Tricks debut.

The strong performance showed Danbury battling back with late momentum to earn the win, but that energy didn't carry into Saturday night, as the Hat Tricks fell to Watertown 8-5 to split the series.

This weekend, Danbury turned the tables, keeping the Wolves in the loss column both Friday and Saturday. After another game that required extra time, the Hat Tricks won Game 1 3-2 in a shootout before traveling to Watertown for Game 2.

In Game 2, Danbury closed the series with a decisive 5-1 win, sending the Hat Tricks into a pivotal matchup against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Danbury pulls away from Watertown in Empire race

After the Hat Tricks' 8-5 loss to the Wolves on Jan. 10, Danbury sat sixth in the Empire Division with a 9-16-3-2 record and 34 points, tied with then-fifth-seeded Watertown and four points behind the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

With a sweep of the Wolves this past weekend, Danbury has distanced itself from the bottom two seeds in the division. The Hat Tricks now sit at 11-17-3-3 with 42 points, seven ahead of Watertown's 35 and three behind Blue Ridge's 45.

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between Danbury and Blue Ridge this season, with the Hat Tricks holding a 2-0 series lead after sweeping the Bobcats on Dec. 5-6 by a combined score of 10-5.

In Game 1, former Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov earned first-star honors with a goal and two assists for a three-point night. Anton Rubtsov also contributed a goal and an assist in the 6-3 win.

In Game 2, Robinson added a goal and an assist for two points, while former Danbury goaltender Sebastian Resar made 36 saves on 38 shots to help the Hat Tricks to a 4-2 victory.

About the Bobcats

As it stands, Blue Ridge holds the Empire Division's final playoff spot as the fourth seed and would face the top-seeded Binghamton Black Bears in the first round if they started today. The Bobcats' 13-16-2-2 record has them at 45 points, eight behind the third-seeded Topeka Scarecrows and three ahead of the Hat Tricks.

Last time out, Blue Ridge fell to the Continental Division's Twin City Thunderbirds 4-3 in overtime. Despite the loss, the Bobcats did score two power-play goals in the effort, which were credited to forwards Justin Daly and Carson Andreoli.

On the season, the Bobcats are led by forwards Brandon Reller and Dustin Jesseau, who are tied for the team lead with 33 points each. Reller has 11 goals and 22 assists, while Jesseau has 23 goals and 13 assists. Both are top producers, with Reller averaging 1.1 points per game and Jesseau at 1.4.

Goaltender Anthony Shrum has been Blue Ridge's top option in net. This season, he is 10-7-0-1 with a 3.37 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

Hat Tricks headlines

Four-seed showdown

Currently outside looking in, the Hat Tricks have an opportunity to put themselves into the playoff picture with a strong outing this weekend.

A regulation win over the Bobcats would tie Danbury with Blue Ridge at 45 points, making Game 2 the most important of the season to this point. If the Hat Tricks can pull off two victories at home, they would claim the Empire Division's fourth seed and final playoff spot.

A loss to Blue Ridge, however, would be costly, as Danbury would slip in the standings while the Bobcats pull away.

Run of manageable games sets up February

The Hat Tricks are entering a stretch of winnable games that could provide a boost heading into the postseason. Danbury won't face the Black Bears, the team they've struggled with this season, until Feb. 27, giving the Hat Tricks a chance to build momentum against teams they've already beaten.

Starting with Blue Ridge this weekend, Danbury will face the Wolves and Sentinels over the next month, all matchups that present opportunities to climb the Empire Division standings. Wins in these series would help the Hat Tricks close the gap on playoff positions and build confidence during the season's final stretch.

Taking advantage of this schedule is critical, as the Hat Tricks aim to secure the Empire Division's fourth seed and a postseason berth. Success over the next month could set the tone for Danbury's playoff hopes.

