Bobcats Hold off Hat Tricks 5-4 for Big Divisional Win

WYTHEVILLE, VA- - The Blue Ridge Bobcats used a string of five consecutive goals in the first period an a half to survive a third period charge from the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks for a 5-4 win and pick up three big points in the Empire Division race at Hitachi Energy Arena on Friday night.

Danbury found their legs right off the hop, as Maxim Maziarchuk took advantage of a funky hop off the stanchion behind the net from Kadyn Fennell and sniped a shot home far side on Anthony Shrum just 55 seconds into the contest. Jordon Kromm doubled Danbury's lead with a backdoor tap in at the 8:06 mark of the first to put the Hat Tricks up 2-0.

Blue Ridge captain Danny Martin put the "power" in power forward, driving the net and muscling the puck between the pads of Kyle Penton just 1:34 after Kromm's goal to cut the Hat Tricks lead in half at 2-1. Then it was de javu all over again, as for the second straight Friday indefensible passing from Mike Mercurio and Nikita Kozyrev found Nick Stuckless for a backdoor one-timer into the back of the net on the man advantage and tie the game at 2 at the 15:13 mark of the opening frame.

Things remained tied until the 5:32 mark of the middle frame, when Brandon Reller blasted a one-tee home from the high slot, also on the power play, aided by a beautiful zone entry and drop pass set up by Damon Furuseth. With just over five minutes left in the 2nd, Stuckless struck again on the man advantage, potting home a rebound in front of the net off of his own deflected shot to double the Bobcats lead at 4-2. 1:58 later, Kozyrev took advantage of time and space, speeding up the near wing and into the zone by a Danbury defender and sniping a shot far side past Penton for the fifth consecutive Bobcats marker and gave them a 5-2 lead heading to the third period.

The Hat Tricks comeback attempt in the third was furious but ultimately unfruitful, as despite outshooting the Bobcats 20-10 in the final frame and goals from Kromm and Gerano Fronduto, Blue Ridge held serve and held on for the 5-4 win.

Shrum backstopped the Bobcats to the win with 35 saves on 39 shots, and Penton did everything he could for the Hat Tricks in between the pipes stopping 44 of 49 shots. The line of Mercurio, Kozyrev and Stuckless combined to pick up third, second and first star honors on the evening respectively.

Both teams rematch again for their 4th of 6 meetings this season tomorrow night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm, and tickets are on sale online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets, by phone at 276-335-2100 and at the Hitachi Energy Arena box office.







