River Dragons Take Down Biloxi, 7-3

Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 7-3 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy was back between the pipes for the River Dragons, while Rahul Sharma got the start in net for Biloxi.

The Breakers struck first, as Kyle Heitzner found the back of the net, assisted by Ross Barlett and Lucas Piekarczyk.

Columbus got on the board late in the first period, first with a power-play goal from Alex Storjohann, followed by an even-strength marker from Skate Skalde. For Skalde, the goal was his first as a River Dragon.

In the middle frame, the Breakers reclaimed the lead, scoring two unanswered goals, first from Trey Fischer, then again from Kyle Heitzner.

In response, the River Dragons lit the lamp three times in under two minutes, with goals from Josh Colten, Yaroslav Yevdokimov, and Jestin Somero.

In the third period, while up 5-3, the River Dragons added goals from both Jestin Somero and Alexander Jmaeff.

Tyler Roy made 30 saves in the victory for Columbus, while Rahul Sharma took the loss for the Breakers, stopping 15 shots.

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow, taking on Biloxi once again, this time at 7:05 p.m. Grab your tickets!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.