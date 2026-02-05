Scott Docherty Returning to the River Dragons

Published on February 5, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that forward Scott Docherty has been returned on loan from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Docherty, 29, played his first season in the FPHL this past year, recording 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and accumulating 103 penalty minutes in 47 games.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Docherty played college hockey at SUNY-Cortland, where he was teammates with current Columbus forward Alex Storjohann. In 43 games with SUNY-Cortland, he tallied 10 points (six goals, four assists).

"Scott is family," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "He knows our room, our standard, and provides an important element to success. Having him back with us crucial."

In 12 games with the Stingrays, Docherty recorded one assist to go along with 31-penalty minutes. He posted his first ECHL point in his debut, notching an assist on October 18 against the Norfolk Admirals.

"It's nice to get a familiar face back who knows our style of play and systems," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "I'm looking forward to seeing him on the ice, and watching him pick up where he left off last year."

Columbus will be back in action on Friday night, taking on Biloxi once again, this time at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, with the puck dropping at 8:05 p.m. EST. Fans can watch the game live, with coverage beginning at 7:35 p.m. on the club's YouTube!

The next home game for Columbus will be on Saturday, February 7, with the game beginning at 7:05 p.m. You won't want to miss the River Dragons go to battle with the Pee Dee IceCats, which promises to be an intense tilt. Get your tickets!







