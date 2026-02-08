River Dragons Roll Past IceCats, 6-3

Published on February 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin got the start in goal for the River Dragons, while Parker Rutherford started in net for Pee Dee.

Columbus scored within the opening two minutes of the game, as Captain Kirk Underwood redirected a Kyle Moore pass into the net on the power play.

Despite 13 combined penalties in the first period, Underwood's goal accounted for the only tally of the frame.

In the second stanza, Tyler Barrow buried a spectacular power-play goal, sliding the biscuit through the wickets of Parker Rutherford. Barrow slid into the end wall after scoring and, despite heading to the locker room, returned to the game.

Pee Dee came out strong following Barrow's goal, scoring twice in quick succession to draw the game even. Dominiks Marcinkevics and Dzianis Zaichyk found the back of the net for the visitors.

At 15:02 of the second period, Barrow scored again, putting himself on hat-trick watch, a feat he would accomplish for the second straight game.

Just 1:12 later, Brodie Thornton added another for Columbus, accounting for the club's fourth power-play goal of the night.

At 18:22 of the middle frame, Cody Wickline scored for the Dragons, marking the first even-strength goal of the evening for the home side.

The third period was a wild one, beginning at 2:52 when Tyler Barrow secured his second hat trick in as many nights.

Following Barrow's goal, Patriks Marcinkevics scored for the visitors, by wiring a shot into the net.

Before regulation time expired, in a game that featured 42 combined penalties, an absolute melee ensued, featuring several fights, including one involving Columbus goaltender Trevor Babin.

Babin made 27 saves in the victory for Columbus, while Rutherford suffered the loss for the IceCats, stopping 18 shots.

"This was a great game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "The boys played extremely hard, showed grit, finesse, and a true team mentality. They did what it took to win, and I loved seeing them stand up for one another."

Columbus will be back in action next Friday and Saturday, taking on the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Grab your tickets!







