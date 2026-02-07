Columbus with a Dominant Display, Win, 7-2, over Biloxi

Published on February 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 7-2 on Friday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

At 11:13, while shorthanded, Tyler Barrow buried a shot on the breakaway, assisted by Josh Colten and Kyle Moore.

Sixty-five seconds later, Trey Fischer evened the score for the home side, assisted by Brandon Lucchesi and Fabian Lehner.

At 15:04, Alexander Jmaeff tipped in his third goal in as many games, with helpers from Kyle Moore and Joel Texmo.

In the second period at 2:49, Skate Skalde wired one home on a three-on-one, accounting for his second goal as a River Dragon, assisted by Jestin Somero and Scott Docherty.

At 12:14, Barrow scored again, assisted by Cody Wickline and Matthew Horan. For Wickline, the apple marked his 200th FPHL point.

Scott Docherty, in his first game back from the South Carolina Stingrays, lit the lamp, putting Columbus up by four.

In the final frame, Barrow secured the hat trick, assisted by Matthew Horan and Jestin Somero. Shortly thereafter, Alexander Jmaeff added another for good measure.

Before regulation time came to a close, Biloxi scored shorthanded, as Carter Thornton beat Roy between the legs.

With just over a minute remaining in regulation time, Skate Skalde and Brendan Spinale had themselves an energetic, evenly matched center ice tilt.

"All in all, it was a really good road game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We kept our game simple, stayed disciplined, and executed well throughout. I was very pleased with how everyone performed."

Tyler Roy earned the win in net for Columbus making 26 saves, while Anton Borodkin suffered the defeat in between the pipes for Biloxi.

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow, taking on the Pee Dee IceCats at home, with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. Grab your tickets!







