3 SHG Propels BB

Published on February 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears got back in the win column on Friday night. The Black Bears scored three times while being shorthanded and shut out the Indiana Sentinels 5-0.

Austin D'Orazio scored just four minutes into the game. D'Orazio's goal proved to be the game-winning goal and the only even strength goal of the night. CJ Stubbs tallied his first of four points scoring the first shorthanded goal of evening at 15:44. Stubbs added one more goal in the final 30 seconds, but this one came on the power play. Three goals, three different ways for Binghamton in the first period.

The only marker in the second period came with 5:10 remaining. Stubbs connected with Ivan Bondarenko for the second shorthanded goal of the night. The Binghamton defense kept a ton of pressure away from Dominik Tmej, just allowing 11 shots on goal.

The final goal of the night came exactly 12 minutes into the third period. Once again, the Black Bears scored shorthanded. Kyle Stephan was on the receiving end of pass across the ice from Mac Jansen and made history scoring their third shorthanded goal of the game. Tmej turned away the final four shots he saw in the period, earning his second-career shutout.

