Back-To-Back Blanks for Tmej

Binghamton, NY. - The Black Bears and Sentinels met for the second time in as many nights at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It marked the fourth and final time the Sentinels would visit New York this season, as their next meeting will take place in Indiana.

The first period was a parade to the box for Indiana, as they took five penalties in the opening frame alone. The Black Bears capitalized on one of those opportunities, as Scott Ramaekers connected on a one-timer to give Binghamton the only goal of the period.

The second period saw more of the same, with just one goal scored. Jacob Shankar was the difference, pushing the puck just over the goal line to double Binghamton's lead.

The game opened up in the third period, as Binghamton struck three times to put the contest out of reach. Dan Stone started the scoring by walking in and beating the Indiana netminder cleanly with a wrist shot. Shankar followed shortly after with his second of the night, picking the corner to extend the lead. Mac Jansen capped the scoring by burying a beautiful feed from Ramaekers to make it 5-0.The Black Bears would ride that score to the finish, completing the weekend sweep.

Dominik Tmej was magnificent once again, recording his second straight shutout by stopping all 16 shots he faced. On the other side, John Werber turned in a strong performance as well, stopping 47 of the 52 shots sent his way. With the win, the Black Bears take all six points on the weekend and will look to clinch a playoff spot next weekend when they travel to Port Huron to face the Prowlers.







