Scarecrows Complete the Comeback, Wilson Scores OT Winner, 3-2

Published on February 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka came into Saturday night riding their longest losing streak of the season at 5 games. Looking for a rebound against a team just a single point back in the standings as Blue Ridge played the final game of a two game season series against the Scarecrows. Both teams felt the importance of the points and the game coming into the game.

For the second night in a row it was a Bobcat finding the back of the net first as Mike Mercurio picked his spot and put home his 8th of the season as Sammy Bernard tried to cut off the angle to make it 1-0 just eight minutes into period number two. 2:40 later after the puck was sent around the boards by Justin Daly, Denis Radchenko wound up and fired a shot from the point that beat Bernard for the 2-0 advantage.

It took until the third period but once again Topeka answered back as Cameron Clark took a perfect pass from Boston Bird at the top of the slot and put it over the shoulder of Anthony Shrum to close the gap to 2-1. Bird was feeling it this weekend and picked off a pass at 1!:06 of the third toe dragging it out front of the net and buried it behind Shrum to tie the game up for Topeka.

In the overtime frame Blue Ridge spent a lot of time with possession but it was Elijah Wilson once again who picked off a break out pass found Jacob Gagnon who passed back across the net mouth and Wilson put it past Shrum for a 3-2 overtime victory.

Bernard stopped 26 of 28 in the win his 11th of the season.

Topeka will head down to Biloxi to face off with the Breakers on Thursday at 7:05pm. Tune in on Youtube and Sporfie!

by Jon Kliment







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.