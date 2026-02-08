Overtime Goal Lifts Wolves Past Hat Tricks

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped Game 2 of the weekend series against the Watertown Wolves, falling 3-2 in overtime. With the win, the Wolves now sit two points behind the Hat Tricks in the Empire Division standings.

For the second straight game, Danbury found the net first. At 16:48 of the first period, forward Noah Robinson collected a wraparound off the left hashmark with his skate, tapped it to his forehand, and sniped a high wrist shot past Wolves goaltender Matt Lenz for the 1-0 lead.

After Hat Tricks defenseman Andre Simonchyk took a slashing penalty at 15:26, Watertown went to its first power play and capitalized. Wolves forward Egor Filippov stuffed a puck in past Danbury goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez at 14:55 to tie the game 1-1.

The Hat Tricks' first-period performance was much better than Game 1. They led 19-14 in shots at first intermission and threatened to break the tie in the final minute when forwards Eli Rivers and Jordon Kromm each had good chances in tight to Lenz.

After killing off a Danbury power play early in the second period, Watertown played the second frame with some momentum. The Wolves' newfound energy culminated in a goal when defenseman Adam Zimmerman's point shot slid past a screened Gonzalez at 11:52 for the 2-1 lead.

The Hat Tricks continued to create chances throughout the second frame while down a goal, but Watertown finished the period in the driver's seat, testing Gonzalez on another late-period power play after Danbury defenseman Gregory Susinski's tripping minor.

In a Hat Tricks-dominated third period, where they outshot the Wolves 20-5, Danbury got on the board at 16:18 when Rivers found forward Austan Bellefeuille in the slot for the one-timer to make it 2-2.

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, the game went to overtime. In the extra period, Watertown forward Steven Klinck put the puck off Susinski and in to win the game 3-2.

The Hat Tricks are back on home ice Friday, Feb. 13, when they host the Indiana Sentinels in the first of four consecutive games between the two teams at 7:30 p.m.

