Moccasins 18-Game Win Streak Ends in Loss to Zydeco

Published on February 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins saw their franchise-record 18-game winning streak come to an end Friday night, falling 4-2 to in-state rival Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Monroe Civic Center.

Austin Albrecht opened the scoring for Monroe at 13:12 of the first period, extending his scoring streak to 21 games, but Baton Rouge responded late and never trailed again. The loss dropped the Moccasins to 25-5-2-2-0 on the season, while the Zydeco improved to 7-20-6-0-0.

Bailey Morrissette led Baton Rouge with two goals and an assist, tying the game with 20 seconds left in the first period before scoring the eventual game-winner at 5:49 of the third. Chris Ciolek added a power-play goal at 11:36 of the second period - his first goal since January 17, 2025 against the Danville Dashers.

Andrew Bellant pulled Monroe within one at 9:06 of the third period, but the Moccasins were unable to complete the comeback despite holding a 41-28 edge in shots. Tyler Larwood sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:04, his third against Monroe this year.

Despite the loss, Monroe still holds a 9-2 record against Baton Rouge this season. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak against the Zydeco and marked just the second time Baton Rouge has beaten the Moccasins this season, with their previous win coming back in October.

Friday's result also marked Monroe's first loss since November 30, 2025 in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Athens Rock Lobsters. Five of the Moccasins' seven losses this season have come against Athens, with the remaining two against Baton Rouge.

The two teams will meet again in Baton Rouge later this month. Monroe will look to regroup and begin a new run next week starting with the Topeka Scarecrows.







