Moccasins Extend Streak to 18 with Shutout Win over Zydeco

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins showed no signs of slowing down Friday night, extending their winning streak to 18 games with a 4-0 shutout of the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Monroe Civic Center.

The win marked Monroe's 10th straight win over Baton Rouge this season and improved the Moccasins to 10-1 against the Zydeco in the 2025-26 campaign. Monroe moved to 25-4-2-2-0 on the year, while Baton Rouge fell to 6-20-6-0-0 with the loss.

Monroe struck first midway through the first period when Hagan Moe opened the scoring at 6:52 beating Conner Green over the left shoulder to make it 1-0. The goal proved to be all the Moccasins offense would need on a night they controlled play from start to finish.

The lead grew in the second period as Gerstein made it 2-0 at 9:24, converting a great setup from Jared Christy. Moe added his second of the night at 14:13, giving Monroe a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.

Carlos Fornaris put the game away in the third period, finishing a pass from Frank Schumacher and Austin Albrecht to cap the scoring at 4-0.Tyler Masternak turned in a shutout performance in net, stopping all 14 shots he faced. Monroe held Baton Rouge to just one shot in the first period and outshot the Zydeco 36-14.

Moe finished with two goals, while Gerstein recorded a goal and an assist. Monroe continued to set the pace atop the Continental Division as one of the league's hottest teams. The Moccasins and Zydeco will meet again next week in another one-game set at the Civic Center as the season series continues.







