Thunderbirds Seek Weekend Sweep over Black Bears

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Twin City Thunderbirds seek a weekend sweep over the Binghamton Black Bears following last night's thrilling 5-4 overtime win at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

Twin City (14-17-1) defeated Binghamton for the first time in four tries this season in last night's overtime victory. Josh Labelle netted two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime for the Thunderbirds. Zach White and Roman Kraemer scored during the 2nd period, and Jan Salak recorded a 3rd period goal during last night's game for Twin City. Boris Babik turned away 47 of Binghamton's 51 shots on net to record the win in goal for the Thunderbirds. Babik has produced a Save Percentage (SV%) of .917% or higher in his last seven games, and enters tonight's game with an 11-12-0-1 record in goal for Twin City this season. The Thunderbirds netted three powerplay goals during last night's battle, including the game-winning goal in overtime. Twin City has scored twenty-five powerplay goals this season through thirty-two games played. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's game include Gus Ford (21), Zach White (19), Roman Kraemer (12), and Jan Salak (12). Tonight's game for Twin City is the second of the team's current seven-game road trip. The Thunderbirds are idle next weekend, and will return to action Friday, February 13th, in a road game against the Pee Dee IceCats. Twin City's next home game will be played on Friday, February 27th at 7:35pm ET against the Watertown Wolves.

Binghamton (30-4-1) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season after last night's 5-4 overtime loss to Twin City. The Black Bears held a 2-1 lead during the 2nd period before surrendering three consecutive goals. Mac Jansen netted the first two goals for Binghamton, and CJ Stubbs and Ivan Bondarenko scored the last two goals during the contest. Bondarenko's scoring play as with an extra attacker to tie the game with less than one minute remaining in Friday's 3rd period. Wyatt Friedlander made 36 saves on 41 shots, and recorded the overtime loss in net for the Black Bears. Friedlander's start was the third of his professional career, and last night's result marked the first time he has dropped a game in net. Scoring leaders for Binghamton entering tonight's matchup against Twin City include CJ Stubbs (26), Mac Jansen (23), and Gavin Yates (21). The Black Bears will return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Indiana Sentinels.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:00pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.