Jesseau Hat Tricks the Hat Tricks, Bobcats Sweep Danbury with 4-2 Win

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Dustin Jesseau continued the torrid start to his tenure as a Blue Ridge Bobcat, putting a hat trick up against his former team, the Danbury Hat Tricks, and carrying his current club to a 4-2 win and a weekend sweep of their Empire Division rivals.

After an inauspicious start which saw a penalty on the Bobcats for a pregame warmup violation followed 11 seconds into the contest by a lineup sheet violation on Danbury, both clubs struggled to find a rhythm through the first few minutes of the first period. Jesseau woke up his team and the crowd at Hitachi Energy Arena, finishing off a gorgeous tic-tac-toe passing sequence on a rush with linemates Danny Martin and Carson Gallagher at the 14:32 mark of the opening frame.

Jesseau struck for his second just 34 seconds into the second period, one-timing a puck through the pads of Kyle Penton on a great setup by Gallagher from behind the net. Danbury would respond swiftly, scoring the only two remaining goals of the middle frame. Gerano Fronduto and Kaden Kanderka both converted on the power play just 5:37 apart to even the game at 2 heading to the second intermission.

Carson Andreoli hopped on a loose puck and finished off a mini breakaway with a top-shelf backhand goal that served as the eventual game winner just 3:06 into the third. Jesseau completed the hat trick and sealed the victory sniping a wrist shot home in the low slot past Penton at the 15:26 mark.

Greg Hussey made his first start in net for the Bobcats since last April, and didn't look like he'd missed a single beat, stopping 43 of 45 Danbury shots. Martin, Gallagher and Jesseau combined for third, second and first star honors respectively.

The Bobcats return to the road and make their first ever trip to Landon Arena to face the Topeka Scarecrows next Friday and Saturday night with sole possession of third place in the Empire Division on the line. Both games are scheduled to begin at 8:05 ET (7:05 CT) and both games will be available on the Blue Ridge Hockey Network on YouTube, Facebook, Sporfie and 96.5FM/1360AM WCGX The Cat.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.