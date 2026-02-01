Black Bears' Comeback falls short in OT

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears fell short on Saturday night 7-5 against the Twin City Thunderbirds. Binghamton's falls for the second-straight night on the weekend, outscored 12-9.

They started early in the first, and didn't let up. The teams combined for six goals in the first period, scoring five in the first 11 minutes. Twin City jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Binghamton drew even with a power play goal from CJ Stubbs and another from Mac Jansen. The tie did not last long, as the Thunderbirds scored 46 seconds later, reclaiming their one-goal lead. They added a power play strike in the final five minutes and led 4-2 after the first period.

Binghamton could not inch closer in the second period, as Twin City extended their lead with the only goal in the frame. Chris Mott got his first of the night at even strength and pushed the score up to 5-2.

The Black Bears had a blazing start to begin the third, trying to claw back into the contest. Kyle Stephan scored at 2:52 and Stubbs scored his second power play goal of the night. They cut the lead to 5-4 but Twin City did not allow the game-tying goal to happen again. Zach White scored on a breakaway and Mott added another power play goal, the lead was back to three.

Bondarenko scored with the net empty to make it 7-5 but the Black Bears scoring ended there.

Binghamton comes up with one point this weekend at home and now have a record of 30-5-1.







