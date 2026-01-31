Prowlers Defeat Wolves, 3-2

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







For only the second time this season, and the first time in the Watertown Municipal Arena, the Wolves squared off with the Port Huron Prowlers. The Wolves and Prowlers met in the second week of the season, and they split the weekend in Port Huron. The Prowlers have since ascended to the second spot in the Empire Division, and have one their last two outings. Watertown is coming off a tough home and home series last weekend against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Watertown's Trevor Neumann got the scoring started at the 8:58 mark of the first, lifting home a rebound past Reid Copper putting the Wolves up 1-0. Assists on the goal belonged to Darion Benchich and Chase DiBari.

The Prowlers Bobby Price got loose in front of the Watertown goal and made a nice move to backhand the puck past Breandan Colgan, knotting the game at 1-1 at the 10:23 mark.

Port Huron outshot Watertown 16-7 in the period and the period ended with the 1-1 tie.

At the 18:51 mark of the second, there would be a mad scramble in front of the Watertown net with the goal getting dislodged, the puck hit the pipe on the way through the blue ice, but Port Huron was awarded a good goal. Vincent Dekumbis got credited with the goal, and the Prowlers ended up with a 2-1 lead. The Prowlers continued to outshoot Watertown, this time 11-7 for the period.

Just:21 seconds into the third, Watertown would tie the game once again on a power play goal by Yefim Mishkin, assisted by Steven Klinck and Darion Benchich.

At the 17:09 mark of the third period, the Prowlers Bryan Parson sent the puck from the neutral zone and it took an odd bounce and went past Colgan, putting the Prowlers up 3-2 and on to the victory.

The Prowlers and Wolves will battle again Saturday night in game two of the weekend. Doors open at 6:00 with the puck drop slated for 7:30. If you can't get to the arena, you can always find the live action on rumble.com, the exclusive home of Watertown Wolves hockey.

By Jeff Barrett







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.