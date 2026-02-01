Prowlers Defeat Wolves in OT, 3-2

Published on February 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After dropping a heartbreaking 3-2 game on Friday night, the Wolves looked to rebound against the Port Huron Prowler in game two of the weekend in Watertown.

Through a very spirited first period that saw both teams with quality scoring chances, the score would remain tied at 0-0 after twenty minutes, with Watertown outshooting the Prowlers 8-5.

Just 1:14 into the second, the Prowlers got the first goal of the night on a Blake Anderson power play goal, assisted by Jamie Bucell and Bobby Price.

The Wolves tied the game at 9:30 of the frame with a Steven Klinck goal, assisted by Egor Filippov and Yefim Mishkin.

The Prowlers nabbed their second power play goal of the period at 16:56 mark, on a Timothy Organ goal assisted by Lucas Lacny and Arrtu Heikkila.

The Prowler outshot the Wolves in the second 9-4, and took the 2-1 lead to the locker room after forty minutes of play.

5:24 into the third period, the Wolves would get their own power play goal from Yefim Mishkin to knot the game at 2-2. Assists on the goal belonged to Egor Filippov and Steven Klinck.

Regulation time ended with the score tied at 2-2. In the extra frame the Prowler Bobby Price rang a shot off the pipe that was ruled a goal. The officials would study the replay for several minutes but could see nothing to overturn the call that it didn't go in, so it was ruled a good goal and the Prowler ended up with a sweep of the weekend with a 3-2 win.

The Wolves will be back to Danbury, CT next week--end to battle the Hat Tricks for two games, while the Prowlers get set for a weekend off before hosting the Binghamton Black Bears in a fight between the two top teams in the Empire Division.







