Price's OT Winner Propels Prowlers to Sweep

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Bobby Price scored his second of the night in overtime to propel the Port Huron Prowlers past the Watertown Wolves 3-2 at Watertown Municipal Arena on January 31. Port Huron is leaving Watertown with five of a possible six points on the weekend.

"It's obviously good to get a big win," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "It was kind of a crazy game but the guys stuck to it and we got some really spectacular goaltending, especially in the third period."

After a scoreless opening period, Price opened the scoring with a power play goal as he drove the net and tucked it home along the ice. Steven Klinck got a penalty shot later in the period, but Reid Cooper stopped him.

"I thought Coop played it spectacularly," Paulin said. "I think [Klinck] panicked a little and ran out of room. Coop knows how to play penalty shots, for sure."

Klinck got on the board a few minutes later on a partial breakaway to tie the score. Tim Organ clapped home a power-play marker to answer and the Prowlers took a 2-1 lead into the third.

There, it was the Wolves' turn to convert on the power play as Yefim Mishkin stuffed it home. That sent the game to overtime.

In a delayed penalty situation, the Prowlers attacked four-on-three. They worked the puck to Price in the right-wing circle. He stepped in and ripped a shot over Matt Lenz's blocker that hit the post and bounced in and out quickly. It was called a goal on the ice and that call was confirmed after a long review.

Organ added an assist to his goal while Jamie Bucell dished out two helpers. Cooper made 21 saves in his league-leading 17th win of the season.

Klinck and Mishkin each added an assist to their goals while Egor Filippov had two. Lenz made 24 stops in Watertown's sixth-straight loss.

The Prowlers have a week off before returning home on February 13 and 14 to face the Binghamton Black Bears. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







