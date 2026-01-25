Prowlers Dominate Sentinels

In their only game of the weekend, the Port Huron Prowlers dominated the Indiana Sentinels 5-1 at McMorran Place. Bobby Price led the way with the Prowlers' third hat trick of the season in a game that featured plenty of physical play and multiple fights.

"We're a chippy group," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We play hard, we play physical. A lot of the way we play frustrates other teams and gets them to go into that. There was a lot of physicality all the way around, every line played heavy for the most part."

Port Huron heavily outshot Indiana in the first period and finally got rewarded in the final minutes. During a four-on-four stretch, Matt Graham found Price in front of the net to open the scoring.

The floodgates opened in the second. First, Alex Johnson entered the offensive zone and pushed back the defense before dropping the puck to Arttu Heikkilä who ripped it home off the post and in. Later, after a long offensive-zone shift, Jamie Bucell picked the pocket of a Sentinel and fed the puck to Reggie Millette all alone in front. Millette held it and returned back to Bucell who scored to make it 3-0. Less than a minute later, Price wired a shorthanded goal top shelf from the top of the circle, exploding John Weber's water bottle into pieces in the process.

"It was definitely top three in my pro career," Price said of the goal.

Price completed the hat trick in the third with Port Huron's second power-play goal of the night, the Prowlers third hat trick of the season. Richard Colarusso got his first pro goal to prevent the shutout.

Johnson finished with three helpers and Reid Cooper made 24 saves for his 16th win of the year.

Werber finished with 36 stops. Tomorrow's game scheduled to be played in Indiana has been postponed with no makeup date announced yet.

The Prowlers hit the road next weekend to Watertown for the first time since April 2023. The games on January 30 and 31 both start at 7:30 P.M. and will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







