Bloop Goal Sends Prowlers Past Wolves

Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







On the strength of a Bryan Parsons goal from the neutral zone, the Port Huron Prowlers took down the Watertown Wolves 3-2. The goal came with 2:51 to go in regulation.

The Wolves got things started in the first on a rebound goal by Trevor Neumann, but Port Huron answered with a Bobby Price tally less than two minutes later.

In the final minutes of the second, Vincent Dekumbis knocked home a rebound out of a net-mouth scramble to give the Prowlers the lead heading into the third. Less than a minute into the final frame, Yefim Mishkin tapped home a back-door opportunity.

Coming out of a TV timeout, Matt Graham won a face off in front of the Watertown bench. Parsons tossed the puck in and it bounced in front of Breandan Colgan and over his shoulder for the game-winner.

Parsons added an assist to his goal while Bailey Huber made 22 saves.

Colgan stopped 32 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers and Wolves rematch on January 31 with a 7:30 PM puck drop.







