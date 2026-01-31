Rock Lobsters Team Statement - Jonny Ruiz

Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters organization has released an official statement expressing its support for Danbury Hat Tricks Captain Jonny Ruiz, his family, and the entire Hat Tricks organization following recent news regarding Jonny's health.

Below is the official statement from the Athens Rock Lobsters organization:

Official Team Statement

On behalf of the Athens Rock Lobsters organization, we extend our heartfelt support to the Danbury Hat Tricks organization, Jonny's family, friends, teammates, and the entire hockey operations staff.

Moments like this remind us that while hockey is built on competition, it is ultimately grounded in respect, passion, and a shared love of the game. Players like Jonny pour every ounce of energy, heart, and commitment into this sport; not just for their teams, but for their communities and for the fans who show up, cheer, and believe in what this game represents.

Our thoughts are with Jonny as he continues his recovery, and with everyone who stands beside him during this challenging time. The Athens Rock Lobsters stand with the Hat Tricks family, united by the game we all love and the people who make it special.

Wishing Jonny strength, perseverance, and continued progress.

Donate for Jonny's Recovery

Jonny's GoFund Me







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.