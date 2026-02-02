William Lavallière Earns ECHL Call-Up Opportunity with Trois-Rivières

Published on February 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce that goaltender William Lavallière (#30) has earned a call-up opportunity to the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, marking another important step in his professional hockey journey.

This opportunity is a direct reflection of Lavallière's strong play and consistency in Athens, where he has established himself as one of the Federal Prospects Hockey League's most reliable goaltenders over the past two seasons.

A Proven Presence in the Crease

Lavallière has been a cornerstone in the Rock Lobsters' net since arriving in Athens. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 26 games, posting a 2.38 goals-against average, an impressive .935 save percentage, and 12 wins, while recording one shutout and playing heavy minutes throughout the campaign.

He followed that performance with another demanding season in 2025-26, logging action in 34 games with a 3.10 GAA, .906 save percentage, and 15 wins, continuing to demonstrate durability, composure, and competitiveness night after night.

Beyond the numbers, Lavallière has consistently given Athens a chance to win, earning a reputation as a calm, technically sound goaltender who thrives under pressure and embraces high-workload situations.

Familiar Territory

This call-up represents a return opportunity with the Trois-Rivières organization, as Lavallière previously appeared with the Lions during the 2022-23 season, where he earned a win in his ECHL debut while posting a 1.00 GAA and .964 save percentage in that outing. His prior experience with the club makes this opportunity both meaningful and well-earned.

A Win for Player Development

Lavallière's call-up highlights the Rock Lobsters' commitment to player growth and advancement. Opportunities like this reinforce Athens' role as a place where players can develop, perform, and position themselves for the next level of professional hockey.

The organization congratulates William on this opportunity and wishes him the best as he takes this next step. Crustacean Nation will be cheering him on every step of the way.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.