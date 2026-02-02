Moccasins Slither out with Their 17th Win, 4-1

The Scarecrows braved the trip to Monroe despite some bad weather coming. The Moccasins entered Friday night with a 16 game win streak they were desperate to keep going and Topeka was looking to beat the Moccasins after losing two at home right after the Christmas holiday.

Monroe came out firing right away on home ice and peppered Sammy Bernard with 15 first period shots. It was an odd shot from the point though taken by Rasmus Asp that was deflected into the net by Austin Albrecht for his 24th of the season that gave the Moccasins the first lead of the game. Topeka followed up a penalty to Alex Norwinski for a trip with some momentum that lead to Trevor Grasby moving down into the circle and Cory Checco beating the defenseman to the puck, passing it back to Grasby who put the puck right through the 5-hole to tie the game up at 1-1 at 10:10 of the first period.

Though Topeka came out with energy and a drive to the net it was once again Monroe finding the net in the second period. With Topeka on a power play Albrecht came down two on one with Carlos Fornaris and put the puck over the shoulder of Bernard for the 2-1 lead while shorthanded at 8:54 of the second period. In the final minute while on a power play of their own the Moccasins found the net once again as Yianni Liarakos snuck in from the top of the blue line and beat Bernard for a 3-1 lead at 19:26 of the second.

The third period saw quite the attack from Topeka, but they couldn't find the back of the net as it was Monroe finding the back of the empty net on an Andrew Bellant shot for the 4-1 win.

Bernard stopped 41 of 44 in the loss.

