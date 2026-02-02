Carl, Sayles Loaned

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today the loan of forward Nathan Carl to the Macon Mayhem and goaltender Matt Sayles to the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL.

Carl has appeared in 15 games this season for Pee Dee, notching three assists. He has also previously appeared in 10 games for Macon and a total of 13 in the SPHL with two assists.

Sayles is in his first season of pro hockey, and has posted a 3-4-0 record for Pee Dee in seven starts to go with a 3.75 GAA and .878 save percentage.

The IceCats are back in action for just one game this Friday night at Columbus at 7:05 pm, before heading home for a three-game weekend set February 13-15.







