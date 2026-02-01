Game Preview: Blue Ridge Bobcats Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 31

Last time out

The Danbury Hat Tricks' two-game winning streak ended in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Danbury led 2-0 early, allowed five unanswered goals and closed within one late.

Hat Tricks forward Maxim Maziarchuk scored for the third-straight game, beating Bobcats goaltender Anthony Shrum 55 seconds in to make it 1-0. Hat Tricks forward Jordon Kromm started a streak of his own, scoring for the second consecutive game at 11:54 of the first period to double Danbury's lead 2-0.

In the second half of the first period, Bobcats forwards Daniel Martin and Nicholas Stuckless beat Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton at 10:21 and 4:46, respectively, to tie the game 2-2.

In the second period, Blue Ridge forward Brandon Reller tallied the Bobcats' second power-play goal of the game at 14:28 to make it 3-2. Danbury's penalty kill was solved a third time by Martin at 5:04 in the middle frame to double Blue Ridge's lead 4-2.

At 3:06, Bobcats forward Nikita Kozyrev's high wrist shot slipped past Penton to make it 5-2 heading into the second intermission.

The Hat tricks fought back in the third period, when forward Genaro Fronduto scored on a rebound in front of Shrum at 16:09. Kromm would score his second of the night at 12:31 to pull Danbury within one, but the comeback came up short as the score held.

Here are some observations from the game:

Special-teams gap proves decisive for Danbury

Blue Ridge scored three times on the power play, while Danbury went 0-for-4 with the man advantage, a disparity that proved decisive.

The Hat Tricks' power-play struggles have persisted this season, with the team ranking second to last in the league at 12.6%, just ahead of the Baton Rouge Zydeco - the Continental Division's seventh seed - at 10.5%.

With the loss, Danbury needs to fan the flames and get back in the win column in Game 2, as their special-teams struggles continue to fuel the fire.

Maziaerchuk, Kromm stay hot

Since signing with the team on Jan. 16, Maziaerchuk has played in five games and has four points, including goals in three straight contests after grabbing the 1-0 lead 55 seconds into Game 1 of the weekend series.

The former Morrisville State forward has quickly become a top contributor for Danbury as the last quarter of the season begins.

After scoring his first goal since Jan. 9 last weekend, Kromm continued to produce against Blue Ridge with two goals. In the first period, the former Bobcat positioned himself at the back door and took advantage of a clean look to add to Danbury's 1-0 lead.

Although unsuccessful, Kromm's third-period goal was a large part of the Hat Tricks' late rally and pulled them within one goal of tying the game. The rookie has been streaky in his first season, and Danbury could use an unexpected hot streak to boost the offense.

Physicality gives Blue Ridge edge in Game 1

Given the playoff implications of this weekend's series, with both teams vying for the Empire Division's fourth seed, Game 1 had a playoff-like intensity, particularly from the Bobcats.

Blue Ridge outmatched Danbury in hits throughout the game, setting a physical tone early and maintaining it for most of the contest. The Hat Tricks got back within one goal of tying, but the Bobcats' physical play kept Danbury's offense largely in check through the first and second periods.

With more Empire Division matchups ahead, Danbury must take control instead of responding to others.

Head-to-head

With the Bobcats' win, they earned their first victory against the Hat Tricks this season, breaking an 0-2 start after being swept on Dec. 5-6.

In the first two meetings, Danbury outscored Blue Ridge 10-5. Former Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov had a goal and two assists in Game 1, while forward Anton Rubtsov added a goal and an assist in the 6-3 win. In Game 2, forward Noah Robinson contributed a goal and an assist, and former Danbury goaltender Sebastian Resar made 36 saves to help the Hat Tricks to a 4-2 victory.

About the Bobcats

With the Game 1 win, Blue Ridge continues to hold the Empire Division's final playoff spot as the fourth seed, with a 14-16-2-2 record and 48 points. If the postseason began today, the Bobcats would face the No. 1 seed, Binghamton Black Bears, who at 28-4-1-2 and 89 points are by far the favorite to win the Commissioner's Cup.

With a power-play goal Friday night, Reller now leads the team with 34 points on 12 goals and 22 assists. Forward Dustin Jesseau tops the Bobcats in goals with 13 and has 20 assists for 33 points, second on the team. Kozyrev's 24 assists lead the squad, and the rookie has added nine goals for a total of 33 points.

Hat Tricks headlines

Game 1 loss raises stakes in playoff chase

Before the weekend, Danbury held an 11-17-3-3 record with 42 points, three behind fourth-seeded Blue Ridge, which had a 13-16-2-2 record and 45 points as the division's final playoff team.

A Game 1 victory would have allowed the Hat Tricks to tie the Bobcats in the standings and take the fourth seed with a win in Game 2. Now, a regulation win in Game 2 would pull Danbury within three points of the playoffs, with Blue Ridge's 14-16-2-2 record putting them at 48 points.

