Saturday January 24th Game vs Topeka Postponed Due to Weather

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Due to inclement weather, Mayor Friday Ellis has declared a state of emergency for our area.

Saturdays game on January 24th vs. Topeka will be rescheduled to a later date. Tickets for the game on the 24th will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Let's pack the pit tonight! Go Moccasins!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.