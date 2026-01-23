Saturday January 24th Game vs Topeka Postponed Due to Weather
Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Monroe Moccasins News Release
Due to inclement weather, Mayor Friday Ellis has declared a state of emergency for our area.
Saturdays game on January 24th vs. Topeka will be rescheduled to a later date. Tickets for the game on the 24th will be valid for the rescheduled date.
Let's pack the pit tonight! Go Moccasins!
