Athens Breaks Its Single-Game Goal Record as They Beat Breakers

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Biloxi Breakers 12-3 Friday night in Akins Ford Arena, a new single-game goal record in Athens' franchise history.

Making his return from the IR, Kayson Gallant sent a five-hole shot through Rahul Sharma to open up the scoring at 7:58 of the first period.

Eric Neiley took the team lead in goals with another wicked release; a shorthanded, top-shelf laser doubled the host's advantage.

Less than a minute later, Gleb Bandurkin's patience paid off as he glided with the puck through the crease and touching it in to cap off the three-goal first period.

Biloxi made a better effort to trouble Carter McPhail in the second period, netting through Ross Bartlett and Lare Pahtayken with Gallant's second of the night sandwiched in between.

However, the Rock Lobsters ran rampant late in the middle frame, starting with a Carter Shinkaruk snipe of the opposite corner from the tightest of angles.

Garrett Milan would follow suit with a goal that he's been on the hunt for since his last on Dec. 27 against the Pee Dee IceCats.

Finding the puck on the end of his stick, Joe Mack made no mistake down low as he polished off a five-goal frame for the Crustaceans.

The Rock Lobsters were relentless and continued to pile on in the third, with Mack scoring his second, Milan netting two to complete his first hat trick since Feb. 12, 2025 and a poetic goal from Dustin Perillat who made his return from injury.

The 12 goals marks the most in franchise history, besting the team's previous record of 10.

The Rock Lobsters (22-5-5-0, 76 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena next weekend for a three-in-three set. Game one drops the puck against the Pee Dee IceCats on Jan. 30 at 7:05 p.m.







