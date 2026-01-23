Thunderbirds Sign Kaleb Melanson
Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Twin City Thunderbirds News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed defenseman Kaleb Melanson ahead of this weekend's series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.
Kaleb Melanson, 33, of Carencro, Louisiana, has appeared in two FPHL games this season, one with the Indiana Sentinels, and one with the Monroe Moccasins. Melanson recorded twenty-six penalty minutes in his game with Indiana, and ten penalty minutes in his game with Monroe. He has skated in eight games in his FPHL career, and has amassed seventy-one total penalty minutes. Melanson made his FPHL debut for the Baton Rouge Zydeco on February 2nd, 2024, in the Zydeco's 6-2 road loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats. He has also appeared in two games this season with the Wooster Bulls (APHL, Wooster, Ohio). Melanson also previously skated for the Mississippi Sea Wolves (Biloxi Breakers), and Baton Rouge Zydeco. He is 6'4", 269 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.
Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Thunderbirds Sign Kaleb Melanson - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Athens to Reschedule January 24th to February 1st - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Thunderbirds Acquire Matthew Garcia - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Twin City Set for Road Game against Blue Ridge - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Twin City Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds Sign Kaleb Melanson
- Thunderbirds Acquire Matthew Garcia
- Twin City Set for Road Game against Blue Ridge
- Time Change Update
- Thunderbirds to Host NASCAR Night