Thunderbirds Sign Kaleb Melanson

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed defenseman Kaleb Melanson ahead of this weekend's series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Kaleb Melanson, 33, of Carencro, Louisiana, has appeared in two FPHL games this season, one with the Indiana Sentinels, and one with the Monroe Moccasins. Melanson recorded twenty-six penalty minutes in his game with Indiana, and ten penalty minutes in his game with Monroe. He has skated in eight games in his FPHL career, and has amassed seventy-one total penalty minutes. Melanson made his FPHL debut for the Baton Rouge Zydeco on February 2nd, 2024, in the Zydeco's 6-2 road loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats. He has also appeared in two games this season with the Wooster Bulls (APHL, Wooster, Ohio). Melanson also previously skated for the Mississippi Sea Wolves (Biloxi Breakers), and Baton Rouge Zydeco. He is 6'4", 269 lbs., and is a left-handed shot.

