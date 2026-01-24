Rubtsov Punches Shootout Winner over Wolves

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks earned a much-needed two points, defeating the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in a shootout behind a pair of second-period goals in the Empire Division matchup.

The Hat Tricks had a strong opening two minutes, breaking out cleanly and possessing the puck in Watertown's zone. Despite dictating the early pace, one shot was all the Wolves needed to take a 1-0 lead when forward Chase DiBari beat Danbury goaltender Kyle Penton with a backhand deke at 15:18 of the first period.

DiBari's goal, combined with a threatening but unsuccessful power play following a tripping penalty on Danbury forward Joshua Tomasi, gave the Wolves momentum they carried through the period. Watertown's forecheck fueled that momentum, forcing a pair of dangerous Hat Tricks' turnovers in the defensive zone, but the score remained 1-0 after 20 minutes.

At 11:30 in the second period, Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz similarly scored career goal No. 201 to his 200th, a one-timer from the circle one the man advantage to tie the game 1-1. Much like the Wolves in the first period, the Hat Tricks had a momentum swing of their own in the second after getting on the board.

With control of the game, Danbury extended the lead just over two minutes after evening the score. At 8:50, forward Maxim Maziarchuk scored his first goal as a Hat Trick, hustling through the neutral zone to collect a loose puck, splitting two Wolves defenders and dekeing Watertown goaltender Matt Lenz for a 2-1 lead.

Danbury carried the momentum into the third period, keeping Lenz busy with offensive zone time for most of the frame. A late Wolves push resulted in the tying goal with 1:51 left when Watertown forward Yefim Mishkin put the puck in through traffic. After a review, the goal was confirmed and the game went to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, highlighted by near goals on a Ruiz breakaway and Konstantin Chernyuk hit post, the game went to a shootout, where Danbury forward Anton Rubtsov beat Lenz with a five-hole to win the game 3-2.

The Hat Tricks travel to Watertown on Saturday for Game 2 of the weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Jan. 23 (7:30 p.m.) in Danbury, CT, at home and Saturday, Jan. 24 (7:30 p.m.) in Watertown, NY to take on the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.