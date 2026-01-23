Twin City Set for Road Game against Blue Ridge

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for tonight's road game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop for tonight's matchup between the Thunderbirds and Bobcats is set for 7:30pm ET.

Twin City (12-16-1) split road games against Blue Ridge in last weekend's two-game series at Hitachi Energy Arena. The Thunderbirds dropped a 4-3 decision one week ago, but bounced back with a 5-3 victory over the Bobcats last Saturday night. Gus Ford (2), Jon Buttitta, Zach White, Roman Kraemer, Jan Salak, Dionne Demke, and Jacob Schnapp netted goals for the Thunderbirds during last weekend's road series. Boris Babik played both games in goal for Twin City, and made 98 saves on 105 total shots faced. His goaltending performance produced a save percentage (SV%) of .933% for the weekend. Twin City finished the weekend 3/9 on the powerplay (33.3%) and 8/10 (80.0%) on the penalty kill. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's road game against the Bobcats include Gus Ford (21), Zach White (17), and Jan Salak (10). This year's twelve-game season series between the Thunderbirds and the Bobcats is currently tied with each team winning four of the first eight games played against each other. Twin City is 3-8-1 in road games this season.

Blue Ridge (14-16-1) enters tonight's home game against Twin City as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. The Bobcats have posted a 5-4-1 record over the last ten games, and split last weekend's home series against the Thunderbirds. Dustin Jesseau (2), Zach Ross, Nikita Kozyrev, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Martin, and Filip Hlavac each netted goals during last weekend's series for the Bobcats. Anthony Shrum made 62 saves on 70 shots and posted a 1-1 record last week in net for Blue Ridge. The Bobcats powerplay finished the weekend 2/10 (20.0%), and the Blue Ridge penalty kill was 6/9 (66.6%). Scoring leaders for the Bobcats entering tonight's home game against the Thunderbirds include Justin Daly (14), Brandon Reller (11), Dustin Jesseau (10), and Danny Martin (10).

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio.







