Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats

Published on January 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats this afternoon at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 2:30pm ET.

Twin City (12-17-1) has posted a 3-6-1 record over the last ten games following last night's two-goal road loss to Blue Ridge. Joe Kennedy and Corey Cunningham each netted goals for Twin City during the matchup. Jacob Schnapp and Dionne Demke assisted on Joe Kennedy's goal, and Roman Kraemer and Zach White notched an assist on Corey Cunningham's scoring play. The Thunderbirds enter this afternoon's matchup with a 4-5-0 record in head-to-head games played against the Bobcats this season. Scoring leaders for Twin City through the opening thirty games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (21), Zach White (17), Jan Salak (10), and Roman Kraemer (9). Following this afternoon's home game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena, the Thunderbirds will return to action next weekend with back-to-back road games against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Blue Ridge (15-16-1) has produced a 6-3-1 record over the last ten games following last night's 4-2 win on home ice at Hitachi Energy Arena against Twin City. Dustin Jesseau (2), Nicholas Stuckless, and Nikita Kozyrev scored goals for the Bobcats in last night's victory. Blue Ridge enters today's away game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. Scoring leaders for Blue Ridge include Justin Daly (14), Dustin Jesseau (12), Brandon Reller (11), Danny Martin (10), and Nicholas Stuckless (10). The Bobcats will return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games at Hitachi Energy Arena against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Today's game between the Thunderbirds and the Bobcats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena will now begin at 2:30pm ET, instead of the previously advertised start time of 6:05pm ET, due to weather concerns. Doors to the event will open at 1:30pm ET. All tickets for the matchup remain valid for the new 2:30pm ET puck drop. Fans who are unable to attend may exchange their tickets for another home game through their original point of purchase. The promotional elements of NASCAR Night will not take place and will be moved to a later date. For ticket-related questions regarding this afternoon's home game, please contact the Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at 336-727-2236.

Today's game is set to begin at 2:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

Thunderbirds Set to Host Bobcats - Twin City Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.