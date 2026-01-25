Danbury Downs Watertown 5-1 to Close out Weekend Series

Published on January 24, 2026

WATERTOWN, N.Y.- Following Friday's shootout win over the Watertown Wolves, the Hat Tricks picked up their second in a row and fourteenth of the season in the second half of their weekend series.

After a scoreless start to the opening frame, Jordon Kromm broke the deadlock at 14:54, firing an even-strength shot from the top of the right circle past netminder Matt Lenz to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. Just three minutes later, Austan Bellefeuille capitalized on a two-on-one rush, finishing a feed from Noah Robinson to extend Danbury's lead to 2-0.

The Wolves answered late in the period with a shot from forward Yefim Mishkin through the blockers side at 17:03 to cut the deficit 2-1 closing out the opening frame.

Bellefeuille struck again at 5:19 of the second, tipping in his second goal of the night to restore the Hat Tricks two-goal lead at 3-1. Kadyn Fennell and Anton Rubtsov picked up the assists. A quiet remainder of the period kept Danbury up two heading into the second intermission.

Late in the final period, Hat Tricks newcomer Maxim Maziarchuk buried the insurance marker at 12:18, slipping a shot from the right corner through Lenz's right pad. Just three minutes later, Kaiden Kandereka wired a wrist shot from the left circle to extend the lead to 5-1.

Kyle Penton turned aside 35 shots to secure the win, marking his sixth victory of the season between the pipes.

The Hat Tricks look to extend their win streak to three on Friday, January 30th against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30.

