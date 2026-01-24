Hat Tricks Sign G Ayden Pierce on Standard Contract

Published on January 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Ayden Pierce on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pierce, 21, joins Danbury after starting the season at Misericordia University, where he appeared in nine games and went 1-4-1 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

Before playing for the Cougars, the Oshawa, Ontario, native spent the 2024-25 season with the Boston Jr. Terriers of the National Collegiate Development Conference. Pierce went 10-12-2 in 24 games, posting a 3.49 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Pierce joins Kyle Penton and Ricardo Gonzalez as part of the Hat Tricks' goaltending group ahead of a two-game weekend series against the Watertown Wolves, beginning in Danbury before shifting to Watertown.

Pierce joins Kyle Penton and Ricardo Gonzalez as part of the Hat Tricks' goaltending group ahead of a two-game weekend series against the Watertown Wolves, beginning in Danbury before shifting to Watertown.







