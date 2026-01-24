Game Preview: Watertown Wolves Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 24

Published on January 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Last time out

The Danbury Hat Tricks started their weekend series with a win, defeating the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night.

Danbury came out with quality play, but the Wolves would score the game's first goal on their first shot, when forward Chase DiBari slid the puck past Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton at 15:18 of the opening period to make it 1-0.

At 11:30 of the second frame, Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz scored his first goal since Jan. 9, when the seventh-year forward netted his 200th career goal. Goal No. 201 was a lot like No. 200 - coming off a one-timer from the circle - and tied the game 1-1.

At 8:50, forward Maxim Maziarchuk scored his first goal as a Hat Trick after collecting a loose puck in the neutral zone, splitting two Watertown defenders with speed and beating Wolves goaltender Matt Lenz to give Danbury a 2-1 lead.

Watertown tied the game with 1:51 left in regulation as forward Yefim Mishkin's shot got past Penton through traffic. After review, the goal was confirmed, and the game went to overtime tied 2-2.

After a scoreless five-minute overtime, the game went to a shootout to determine a winner. Hat Tricks forward Anton Rubtsov scored in the third round to win it, extending his goal streak to seven games and his point streak to eight.

Here are some takeaways from Danbury's Empire Division win:

Penton's strong night looms large in playoff race

Penton once again showed why he has become Danbury's top option in net. The rookie goaltender stopped 37 of 39 shots through 65 minutes against the Wolves for a .949 save percentage, keeping the Hat Tricks in a tight game with several key saves.

The win carried added importance as Danbury continues to fight for the final playoff spot in the Empire Division, and Penton's play down the stretch will be a major factor in whether the Hat Tricks can climb into the fourth seed.

With all of Danbury's remaining games coming against divisional opponents, Penton will be asked to deliver consistently against familiar competition as the playoff race tightens.

Danbury starts periods with energy, control

The Hat Tricks have struggled early in games at times this season, but in Friday's win, they came out firing instead of digging themselves into a hole. From the opening puck drop, Danbury controlled the flow, maintaining possession through all three zones and consistently supporting the puck.

Although the Hat Tricks fell behind 1-0, their strong play and sustained scoring chances kept them in the game early in the second period, keeping Wolves goaltender Matt Lenz on his heels and eventually leading to Danbury's two second-period goals.

In the third, the undeterred Hat Tricks dictated the pace through the first few minutes, continuing to press offensively and protect their lead.

Defenseman turnovers give Wolves too many extra chances

Watertown was likely to generate opportunities at some point, but Danbury didn't need to make it easier. Turnovers by the Hat Tricks' defensemen handed the Wolves extra chances.

Halfway through the first period, while attempting a breakout, Danbury defenseman Kadyn Fennell was taken off the puck low behind the Hat Tricks' net, giving Watertown possession in a high-danger area.

Just under three minutes later, Danbury defenseman Austin Pickford turned the puck over at the blue line while moving out of the defensive zone, nearly leading to an odd-man rush that was stopped only by an offsides call.

Hat Tricks head coach John Bierchen will need to emphasize clean puck handling in the defensive zone. While the team survived its mistakes in this game, continued miscues could derail a playoff push down the stretch.

Head-to-head

Danbury holds a slight edge over Watertown in the 2025-26 season, winning six of the 10 meetings.

The Hat Tricks have outscored the Wolves 46-38 overall, including three games in which they scored seven or more goals.

Most matchups have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams combining for eight or more goals in six contests. In the series, Danbury is 1-2 on the road, while Watertown is 2-1 at home.

About the Wolves

At 9-17-4-2 and 35 points, the Wolves remain two spots out of the playoff picture, sitting sixth in the Empire Division behind the fifth-seeded Hat Tricks and the fourth-seeded Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Forward Steven Klinck leads Watertown with 42 points, evenly split with a team-high 21 goals and 21 assists. Egor Filippov tops the team in assists with 24, including one on Mishkin's third-period goal on Jan. 23.

Mishkin and forward Darion Benchich have also been key contributors this season. Mishkin has 26 points, with 14 goals and 12 assists in his rookie campaign. Benchich, who came from the Binghamton Black Bears last season, has 28 points on eight goals and 20 assists.

Hat Tricks headlines

Empire Division race shifts after weekend games

The Empire Division race tightened as Blue Ridge and the Hat Tricks both picked up wins, while Watertown fell further behind. The Bobcats earned a 4-2 regulation victory over the Twin City Thunderbirds, adding three points to reach 44. Danbury won 3-2 in a shootout, picking up two points to move to 39, while the Wolves' 35 points keep them in the division's sixth seed.

With the weekend results, the Hat Tricks now sit four points ahead of Watertown for fifth place, though both teams remain outside the playoff picture, and Blue Ridge continues to hold the fourth seed.

Player spotlight: Anton Rubtsov

Rubtsov has been a key contributor for Danbury this season, sitting third on the team in points with 25 (11 goals, 14 assists) in 23 games. The rookie is riding an eight-game point streak, including a seven-game scoring streak in which he has tallied eight goals. Rubtsov also averages 1.1 points per game, underscoring his consistent offensive impact.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Jan. 24 (7:30 p.m.) in Watertown, NY to take on the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.