Columbus Sweeps Baton Rouge with 5-0 Win

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 5-0 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin returned to the crease for the River Dragons, while Connor Green, who spent training camp with Columbus, got the start in goal for the visiting Zydeco.

The scoring began at 1:51 of the second period, when Tyler Barrow netted his 21st goal of the season.

Just 40 seconds later, Cody Wickline doubled the River Dragons' lead with a wrist shot from the low slot.

Ryan Hunter, playing in his first game back from the South Carolina Stingrays, found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

At 4:04 of the final frame, Hunter struck again, this time shorthanded, extending the advantage to four goals.

Before regulation expired, Alex Storjohann capped off the scoring with a power-play goal, ripping a shot into the top corner of the cage.

Babin made 31 saves to earn the shutout victory for Columbus, while Green took the loss for Baton Rouge.

