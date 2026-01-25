IceCats End Black Bears Streak

Published on January 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on home ice to the Pee Dee Icecats on Saturday night by the final score of 4-0. The two sides split the season series with three points each and one regulation victory.

The IceCats scored early in the first period for the second-straight game. Alex Legkov opened the scoring at 3:50 into the period. Unlike Friday night, Pee Dee was able to find an insurance goal. Patriks Marcinkevics scored halfway through the period, pushing the lead up to 2-0. That's were the period would draw to a close.

The second period had a ton of opportunities, but no goals to show for it from either side. The IceCats had a 5-on-3 for over a minute and failed to covert. Then, the Black Bears had two separate power plays that came up empty handed. 12 PIM combined for the teams as they went to the intermission still at 2-0.

Black Bears pressed in the third period but were unable to break onto the scoresheet. They had 17 shots on goal in the frame, the most by either side in a period. Pee Dee got one more penalty kill and the IceCats added a pair of goals in the final period to defeated Binghamton on their home ice. Pee Dee wins 4-0.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.