River Dragons Snag Third Straight Win

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco by a final score of 6-4 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy, fresh off his first shutout as a River Dragon, started in net for Columbus, while Ed Coffey got the nod in goal for the Zydeco.

The first period finished scoreless despite three combined penalties between the two teams.

In the second period, the first goal of the game came off the stick of Alex Storjohann, skating in his 200th game as a River Dragon.

At 3:39, Columbus struck again, as captain Kirk Underwood deposited one into the cage.

The Zydeco responded just two minutes later, with Bailey Morissette and Dmitry Kuznetzov each finding the back of the net.

Before the period was out, the River Dragons scored three times. First, Matthew Horan recorded his first professional marker, followed by Storjohann and Underwood each notching their second goals of the evening.

In the third period, Steven Ford brought the Zydeco within two, beating Roy with a seeing-eye shot from the top of the zone.

Josh Colten restored the three-goal advantage with an empty-net tally, putting Columbus ahead 6-3.

Curtis Hansen made it a 6-4 game shortly after Colten's empty-net goal.

Tyler Roy stopped 27 of 31 shots in the win for Columbus, while Ed Coffey suffered the loss for Baton Rouge.

"I thought it was a pretty quiet first period," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "For the most part, we played pretty well. We were shorthanded so we had to move some guys around, which resulted in five defenseman the remainder of the game. All in all, I'm pleased with the three points gained tonight."

Columbus will be back in action tomorrow, taking on Baton Rouge once again at 7:35 p.m. Grab your tickets!







