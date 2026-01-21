Columbus Acquires Star Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Published on January 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the club has acquired forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov from the Biloxi Breakers, in exchange for defenseman Matt Stoia and future considerations.

Yevdokimov, a 32-year-old forward out of Chelyabinsk, Russia, has been an offensive force ever since beginning his FPHL career with the Mississippi Sea Wolves during the 2022-23 season. Yevdokimov's output was 101 points and an FPHL leading 52 goals in 50 games played that year, which earned him a spot as a FPHL Second-Team All-Star.

During the 2023-24 season, Yevdokimov posted 18 points (7G, 11A) in 29 games with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, while last year he skated in 21 SPHL games with the Macon Mayhem.

This year, in his return to Mississippi, Biloxi's now former captain is off to a hot start, having already accumulated 24 points (8G, 16A) in 14 games played. Most recently, he had a short stint with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

On top of his impressive North American resume, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward brings extensive overseas experience in Russia and Kazakhstan. In Russia, Yevdokimov developed early in his career by competing in the KHL, VHL, MHL, MHL-B, and Russia's third tier before moving on to Kazakhstan.

Beginning in the 2013-14 season, he spent nine seasons skating in Kazakhstan, winning the Kazakhstan Cup in 2020-21 and a silver medal the following season, his final year playing in the country.

"Yaroslav has consistently shown the ability to produce offensively, but what really stood out to us is how he earns his chances," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "He plays the game the right way and we believe he'll be a great fit in our locker room and on the ice. We appreciate everything Matt brought to our team and our locker room, and we wish him the best of luck moving forward."

Stoia, 26, recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) from the blue line in 14 games with the River Dragons this year. The Marysville, Michigan native is no stranger to Mississippi, having appeared in 64 games over the previous two seasons with the then-SeaWolves.

Columbus is back at home this Friday and Saturday night, when the club hosts the Baton Rouge Zydeco. You won't want to miss the River Dragons take on the Zydeco at the Lair for the first time this season!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.