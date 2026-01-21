Athens Rock Lobsters Announce Schedule Adjustments & Theme Night Updates
Published on January 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
The Athens Rock Lobsters have announced several schedule adjustments for the 2025-26 season to accommodate previously scheduled concerts and events at Akins Ford Arena. The organization appreciates the flexibility of fans, partners, and opponents as these updates ensure the arena continues to host a wide range of entertainment for the community.
Game Date Changes
The following home games have been officially rescheduled:
February 1, 2026 vs. Columbus - Moved to March 21, 2026
February 27, 2026 vs. Columbus - Moved to March 17, 2026
February 28, 2026 vs. Monroe - Moved to March 31, 2026
All tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new game dates. Fans with questions regarding tickets are encouraged to contact the Rock Lobsters front office for assistance.
Theme Night Updates
In addition to the game adjustments, two popular theme nights have also been rescheduled:
Pucks & Paws Day ' Now Sunday, March 29, 2026
Stick It To Cancer Night ' Now Saturday, March 21, 2026
These events will retain all originally planned activations, partnerships, and in-game experiences on their new dates.
Weather Update Notice
Looking ahead to this weekend's games, the Rock Lobsters are closely monitoring winter weather conditions. The safety of the visiting teams, front office staff, arena personnel, and fans remains the top priority. Any necessary updates or changes related to travel or game operations will be communicated promptly through official team channels.
Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Rock Lobsters website and social media platforms for the latest information.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026
- Series Preview: Dollars and Sents - Port Huron Prowlers
- Athens Rock Lobsters Announce Schedule Adjustments & Theme Night Updates - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Zydeco Wrap Three-Game Road Series against the Topeka Scarecrows - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Columbus Acquires Star Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Athens Rock Lobsters Announce Schedule Adjustments & Theme Night Updates
- Athens' Win Streak Snapped at Eight by Pee Dee
- Crustaceans Come back against Cats Yet Again
- Crustaceans Ace the Columbus Quiz on Report Card Day
- Clawdius' Birthday Party Game Comes to Akins Ford Arena