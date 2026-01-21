Athens Rock Lobsters Announce Schedule Adjustments & Theme Night Updates

The Athens Rock Lobsters have announced several schedule adjustments for the 2025-26 season to accommodate previously scheduled concerts and events at Akins Ford Arena. The organization appreciates the flexibility of fans, partners, and opponents as these updates ensure the arena continues to host a wide range of entertainment for the community.

Game Date Changes

The following home games have been officially rescheduled:

February 1, 2026 vs. Columbus - Moved to March 21, 2026

February 27, 2026 vs. Columbus - Moved to March 17, 2026

February 28, 2026 vs. Monroe - Moved to March 31, 2026

All tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new game dates. Fans with questions regarding tickets are encouraged to contact the Rock Lobsters front office for assistance.

Theme Night Updates

In addition to the game adjustments, two popular theme nights have also been rescheduled:

Pucks & Paws Day  ' Now Sunday, March 29, 2026

Stick It To Cancer Night  ' Now Saturday, March 21, 2026

These events will retain all originally planned activations, partnerships, and in-game experiences on their new dates.

Weather Update Notice

Looking ahead to this weekend's games, the Rock Lobsters are closely monitoring winter weather conditions. The safety of the visiting teams, front office staff, arena personnel, and fans remains the top priority. Any necessary updates or changes related to travel or game operations will be communicated promptly through official team channels.

