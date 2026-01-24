Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Watertown Wolves: January 23

Published on January 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped their last game against the Port Huron Prowlers 3-1.

Prowlers forward Bobby Price put Port Huron on the board first, scoring on a shorthanded two-on-one at 12:34 of the first period to make it 1-0. Danbury forward Anton Rubtsov extended his point streak to seven games at 10:58 when he beat Prowlers goaltender Reid Cooper in close to even the score 1-1.

Twenty-seven seconds later, Port Huron forward Vincent Dekumbus tallies his second point of the night with a backdoor opportunity to put the Prowlers up 2-1.

After a scoreless second period and a back-and-forth final 40 minutes in which neither team could muster any momentum, Port Huron forward Reginald Millette scored on an empty net after Penton was pulled to seal the 3-1 Prowlers victory.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Fennell builds momentum after move up front

After a strong performance in Game 1 of the weekend series against Port Huron, Hat Tricks defenseman-turned-forward Kadyn Fennell delivered another solid outing in Game 2.

Three minutes in, he looked to open the scoring for the second game in a row, positioning himself in front of Cooper for a tip-in off a point shot that navigated traffic and found the net.

After video review, the goal was waved off for high-sticking, but Fennell continued to apply pressure, putting shots on net and staying in the right spots on the ice.

In the scoreless second period, the rookie had his best chance when he fired a wrist shot from the middle of the slot, forcing Cooper to make a pad save in tight to preserve Port Huron's 2-1 lead.

Outshot in win, Danbury generates pressure in loss

In Game 1 of the weekend series, the Hat Tricks were outshot 40-21, with the Prowlers nearly doubling their shot total. Despite the disparity, Danbury held off the barrage to earn a 3-2 win.

The next night, the roles were reversed. The Hat Tricks outshot Port Huron 37-25 but ultimately fell 3-1. Much of the game saw both teams battling to gain momentum, though neither could pull away despite the Prowlers' 2-1 lead.

Although neither team could seize control, Danbury consistently tested Cooper all night, keeping pressure on with shots up until the final minute with an extra attacker, before Port Huron's empty-net goal closed out the game.

Hat Tricks' man-advantage chances come up empty again

It was going to be hard for the power play to perform worse than it did on Jan. 16, when it went 0-for-4, but the showing on Jan. 17 was equally unproductive. The unit went 0-for-3 in the contest and once again struggled to produce, leaving much-needed goals on the board for the Hat Tricks.

On the first Danbury man advantage of the night after Port Huron defenseman Nicholas Favaro was called for delay of game, it was the Prowlers' penalty kill that produced. Price, in tight to Danbury's net, beat Penton to put Port Huron up 1-0.

The Hat Tricks' second power play opportunity was better and looked to take advantage of Port Huron defenseman Ben Brockway's holding penalty with puck movement and zone control, but still, the team struggled to attack Cooper and make him move side-to-side for an open look.

After Brockway's second holding call of the second period, Danbury only managed one shot on goal on its final power play of the night.

Head-to-head

This is the 10th matchup between the Hat Tricks and Wolves this season. Currently, Danbury leads the season series 5-4 through nine games. In their last weekend series meeting on Jan. 9-10, the teams split, with Danbury winning 5-4 in Game 1, and Watertown answering with an 8-5 win in Game 2.

In Game 1, the teams traded goals until the Hat Tricks found themselves down 4-3 late in the third period. With 19 seconds left, No. 19 Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz, scored his 200th career goal to send the game into overtime tied 4-4.

In the extra period, Hat Tricks forward Eli Rivers, making his team debut after being traded from the Pee Dee IceCats three days prior, scored to secure the 5-4 overtime victory for Danbury.

In Game 2, the Wolves, already trailing 3-1, took advantage of a poor second period by the Hat Tricks, scoring six goals in 20 minutes to take a 7-3 lead. A late push by Danbury cut the deficit to 7-5 heading into the third, but Watertown defenseman Konstantin Chernyuk's power-play goal in the final period made the score 8-5.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.