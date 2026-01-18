Game Preview: Port Huron Prowlers Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 17

Published on January 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks secured their first win over the Port Huron Prowlers this season, holding on for a 3-2 victory to secure three points in the Empire Division matchup.

Danbury featured a new look on offense, with Kadyn Fennell moving up to forward. At 17:26 of the first period, Fennell capitalized on the move, tipping in defenseman Ian Tookenay's point shot for a 1-0 lead.

At 9:08 of the second period, Danbury forward Eli Rivers continued his hot streak, netting his fifth goal in three games as a Hat Trick. The goal was his 12th of the 2025-26 season and gave Danbury a 2-0 lead.

During four-on-four play in the third period, Danbury forward Anton Rubtsov stepped in front of a Prowlers pass and beat Port Huron goaltender Cooper Reid on a breakaway at 13:13 to make it 3-0.

The Prowlers did not go quietly. In the final 11 minutes, forwards Lukas Lacny and Reginald Millette scored back-to-back goals to pull Port Huron within one at 3-2, but the Hat Tricks held on for the win.

Here are some observations from the divisional game:

Fennell moves up front, sparks Danbury offense

The position switch put Fennell in an attacking role, and he did just that. On Friday night, the Hat Tricks' rookie opened the scoring with his third goal of the season, positioning himself in the shooting lane to tip in a point shot past Reid.

While that was Fennell's only point of the night, he continued to create chances with pressure in the offensive zone, threatening to extend Danbury's lead.

The former Johnson & Wales University Wildcat also had a second-period steal that nearly resulted in his second goal of the night and, on the same shift, drew a penalty after being tripped by Port Huron defenseman Alex Johnson.

Hat Tricks' penalty kill comes up clutch

Danbury's penalty kill has been average this season, ranking seventh among 14 teams, but it showed signs of becoming a strength down the stretch. The Hat Tricks went six-for-six on the penalty kill against the Prowlers, a confidence-building performance for the unit.

The most critical kill came late, when forward Noah Robinson was called for delay of game for flipping the puck out of play in the defensive zone, much to the frustration of Danbury head coach John Bierchen, as the Hat Tricks clung to a 3-2 lead with 42 seconds remaining.

After holding on for the win, Danbury's penalty kill improved to an 81% success rate, a mark the team will look to raise down the stretch.

Rivers continues surge as Hat Trick

Nobody was certain if Rivers could match the production of former Hat Trick Alexander Legkov after the two were traded for each other on Jan. 6. Legkov had been Danbury's leading scorer this season, totaling 43 points in 28 games for a 1.5 points per game pace.

Through three games since the trade, Rivers has outpaced Legkov. With Pee Dee, Legkov has two goals and one assist for three points, a point-per-game pace. Rivers has five goals in three games for five points, a 1.6 points-per-game clip.

It's unlikely Rivers will surpass Legkov in total points, but through three games, the Hat Tricks have gotten exactly what they need from the third-year forward.

Head-to-head

The Danbury-Port Huron matchup is starting to take on the feel of a rivalry, highlighted by the Hat Tricks' first win over the Prowlers this season. Port Huron still leads the season series 4-1 after winning the first four contests by multiple goals, but Danbury finally put one in the win column, facing the Empire Division's second seed.

Tonight's game will be the sixth meeting between the two teams in 2025-26, and the Hat Tricks will be looking to start a new winning streak after extinguishing the Prowlers' seven-game heater last night.

About the Prowlers

With a 16-12-0-2 record, Port Huron remains the No. 2 seed in the Empire Division with 52 points. With the top spot likely out of reach-Binghamton holds a 30-point lead-the Prowlers will try to maintain their position as the Topeka Scarecrows, just behind in third place, have 50 points.

If the playoffs began today, Port Huron would be matched up with those Scarecrows in the first round.

Forward Matt Graham continues to lead Port Huron with 14 goals and has taken over as the team's points leader with 29. Johnson leads the Prowlers in assists with 22.

Hat Tricks headlines

Danbury moves up to fifth with first win over Prowlers

The Hat Tricks moved back into fifth place in the Empire Division with their 3-2 win over Port Huron, coupled with Watertown's 8-0 loss to Binghamton. Danbury now has 37 points, three more than Watertown's 34.

At No. 5, the Hat Tricks remain on the outside looking in for the playoffs. They are four points behind the fourth-seeded Blue Ridge Bobcats, who hold the final playoff spot at 12-15-1-2 and 41 points.

The first win over Port Huron was a positive step, but Danbury will need to build on it if it hopes to reach the postseason.

Hat Tricks get key production from Rubtsov

After recording a goal last night, Rubtsov's point streak now stands at six games. The first-year forward also has points in eight of his last 10 games.

While Rivers has drawn much of the attention since the Legkov trade, scoring an overtime winner and a hat trick on back-to-back nights, Rubtsov has stepped up for the Hat Tricks as well.

In the three games since Legkov was moved, Rubtsov has five goals and two assists for six points.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Jan. 17 (6:05 p.m.) in Port Huron, MI to take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.