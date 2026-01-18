Stone Scores GWG on the PP

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 2-1 on the road Saturday night. CJ Stubbs and Dan Stone both scored on the power play and Dominik Tmej made 27 saves.

In the lowest scoring game of the season with the Wolves, the Black Bears would strike first. CJ Stubbs scored on Binghamton's first power play of the night at 8:25. Binghamton locked down Watertown in their own end in the opening period, only allowing four shots on goal. After one, Binghamton led 1-0.

The Wolves were able to find the scoresheet in the second. Hunter Hall scored at 7:01 into the frame, tying the game at 1-1. Watertown turned up the heat, putting 16 shots up, but still found themselves trailing after the period. Late in the period, the Black Bears were back on the power play and Dan Stone would score his 4th of the season. Nick Swain took away the eyes of the goalie and Stone's shot went right by the tender. Binghamton led 2-1 after forty.

Watertown applied pressure in the third, but were unable to find the equalizer throughout the period. Dominik Tmej recorded his 8th one-goal allowed game of the season, earning the Black Bears 29th victory of the season.







